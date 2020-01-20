More development in Syracuse turning old building into 24 apartments

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — More development has been planned to come to Downtown Syracuse after architects announced an old building next to Firefighters Park is getting some major changes.

Courtesy of Icon Companies

in-ARCHITECTS posted renderings on social media and said that they are redeveloping the spot into Corbett Corner, in honor of three generations of the Corbett family of Syracuse firefighters.

The old building being used for Corbett Corner is on East Genessee Street.

This new development will be home to 24 residential units. The building will also provide 2,000 square-feet of commercial space.

There will also be a separate residential lobby with an interior bike storage and a package delivery room.

in-ARCHITECTS said that construction is expected to start sometime this summer and possibly opening by the end of the year or in early 2021.

