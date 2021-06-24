More downtown apartments coming to Syracuse as M&T Bank sells historic city building

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One of the most historic buildings in Syracuse’s Clinton Square will soon have a new tenant.

M&T Bank, which recently moved to a new location two blocks away, sold its Downtown regional campus to a developer located in the nation’s capital for $7,155,000.

The building at 101 South Salina Street was built in 1896 and now boasts over 120,000 square feet. In a release from M&T Bank, they say the new owners plan to convert most of the building to apartments but leave the first level to retail and office tenants.

M&T was represented by John L. Clark, SIOR, CRE and Joyce Mawhinney MacKnight of Cushman & Wakefield|Pyramid Brokerage Company.

Douglas Development specializes in the conversion of property to mixed-use and is active throughout the MidAtlantic.