More EEE found in Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — More samples of Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus (EEE) have been found in Oswego County.

The Oswego County Health Department announced Thursday that samples collected in the Town of West Monroe have tested positive for EEE.

“Although the days are becoming shorter and the temperatures are beginning to dip, mosquitoes are still active. The threat of mosquito-borne diseases remains with us until the first hard frost of the season,” Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang says.

Individuals should try to limit outdoor activities between dusk and done, but when outside, people should use repellents that contain DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

Follow these measures to limit mosquito habitat:

Repair or replace window and door screens to keep mosquitoes outside.

Dispose of old, used tires which are a significant mosquito breeding site. They are accepted at some Oswego County transfer stations. For more information, go to https://www.oswegocounty.com/departments/infrastructure_facilities_and_technology/solid_waste/faq.php or call the Oswego County Solid Waste Department at 315-591-9200.

Empty or dispose of pails, cans, flowerpots, and similar water-holding containers.

Clear roof gutters and be sure they drain properly.

Turn over wheelbarrows and wading pools when not in use.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs, and drain pool covers.

Change the water in birdbaths and horse troughs twice a week.

Remove leaf debris from yards and gardens and clear vegetation from the edge of ponds.

Mosquito larvicide “dunk” packs, suitable for treating large containers of water, are available from the Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District. The treatments must be used according to the label’s instructions. For information call 315-592-9663.

For more information about protecting your family against mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3557 or go to the New York State Department of Health website at https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/west_nile_virus/.