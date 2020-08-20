More instances of EEE found in Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — More cases of EEE have been found in the Toad Harbor Swamp area in Oswego County.

A sample of mosquitoes collected in Constantia tested positive for the virus.

The health department is still warning neighbors to be vigilant, use repellents and wear long sleeves.

There has been no word on if there will be more aerial spraying.

