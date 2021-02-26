More jobs coming to Lockheed Martin’s Salina plant

SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, NewsChannel 9 reported that more jobs were on the way for Lockheed Martin’s plant in the Town of Salina.

New York State Senator Chuck Schumer is a fierce protector of this plan and his office expects a notable number of jobs will be added. One source says more than 100, but it’s not because the company is expanding. The jobs are coming from plants that are closing elsewhere.

WPRI in Rhode Island confirmed the Lockheed Martin facility in Marion, Massachusetts is closing and some of those employees, more than 100, will be offered jobs elsewhere, including in Salina and Owego.