More jobs coming to Lockheed Martin’s Salina plant

SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There is some good news for the Central New York economy. Lockheed Martin has announced that several of its maritime programs will be moving to other facilities, including the plant in the Town of Salina.

There is no indication on how many jobs will be coming to Central New York, or when. A source did tell NewsChannel 9 that the jobs will be coming here as a result of job reductions at other Lockheed Martin facilities outside of New York State.