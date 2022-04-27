SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We have more of a March feel to our weather instead of late April. Be prepared to take on a chilly and windy day. Oh yeah…. Some snow showers too.

WEDNESDAY:

We are in for a chilly day. A cold front has brought rain and snow showers back to Central New York this morning. Most of the snow is concentrated to the higher terrain, but some graupel can’t be ruled out in the lower elevations as well.

Temperatures are above freezing and the ground is warm after our taste of Summer the last few days. However, it’s quite chilly for late April. It’s the coolest day of the week with highs only in the mid-40s at best. Some higher elevations may struggle to get past 40 degrees!

Then, you factor in the wind and you get wind chill temperatures in the 30s. The wind will gust up to 30mph at times today.

We should see at least a little sun at times Wednesday afternoon but that wouldn’t do much to warm us.

THURSDAY:

By Thursday we do shake the clouds as drier air and high pressure builds in. Expected any early morning clouds to quickly give way to sunshine.

Unfortunately, there is going to be a pretty persistent stiff wind northwest wind with us that gust past 30 mph at times. Even though we think temperatures will make it into the upper 40s, it will feel like it is in the 30s through much of the afternoon.

END OF WEEK/WEEKEND:

Central New York is in a blocked pattern in the upper atmosphere for Friday into the weekend but luckily for us it happens as high pressure down at the ground builds south from Canada. This high controls our weather through at least Sunday so expect more sunshine and dry weather and a gradual warming trend. After Friday, the breeze should start to come down as well.