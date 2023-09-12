OSWEGO COUNTY (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department released that three mosquito pools have tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

Those pools were located in Albion, Constantia, and West Monroe.

It was also reported that three pools (two in Hastings and one from Constantia) had mosquitoes that tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

“We are working closely with state Department of Health to monitor mosquito activity around the county and will take actions as deemed appropriate based on consultations with our state partners,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor.

The health department reminds people across the county to limit outdoor activities between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active, wear protective clothing such as long sleeves, pants, socks, and shoes when outdoors, and consider using insect repellents.