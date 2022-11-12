SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – While we deal with rain showers this evening, snow is in the forecast before the end of the weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT – SUNDAY:

Another cold front swings through Central New York late Saturday night/early Sunday and delivers unseasonably chilly air to CNY and the Northeast to end the weekend.

Initially temperatures Saturday evening are warm enough for just rain showers but overnight into Sunday we cool enough into the 30s that some snow mixes in. There are some lake effect rain and snow showers with little to no accumulation for most Sunday, but a light accumulation is possible over the hills, especially the Tug Hill.

Temperatures on Sunday will only reach the mid 40s. Factor in a cool breeze from the WNW and it will feel like the 30s!

SUNDAY NIGHT-MONDAY:

There are signs that as the cold air deepens over us Sunday night the lake effect will organize a bit better and fall mainly as snow. With a northwesterly flow, we are also going to get a contribution of moisture off some of the upper Great Lakes. There is likely localized accumulation of 1 to 3 inches stretching from the south shore of Lake Ontario over Wayne and Northern Cayuga counties southeast close to the city of Syracuse, in particular the northern suburbs. If you are in these areas and have travel plans early Monday, be prepared for at least a slushy accumulation on any untreated road.

Outside this lake effect it remains mostly cloudy with just a few peeks of sun and cool on Monday with temperatures only rising close to 40 in the afternoon.

Get used to the cooler air building in for the weekend. It should be with us for all of the upcoming week. There are also signs of a new system headed our way for mid-week with a mix of rain and wet snow. Welcome back true Central New York November weather!

Stay tuned for updates!