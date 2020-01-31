More of the same to start February: Dave Longley

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For snow-lovers I wish there was better news.

I just don’t see any significant pattern change in the weather as we go through the first half of February.

Yes, there will be bouts of cold and potentially snowy weather. Just like there will be rain and days with high temperatures in the 40s or higher. It just won’t stick around long.

The cold weather seems to be setting up in the Western US, while a bubble of much warmer than average air builds across the Southeastern US. At times we’ll dip into the cold air, while other times we get a taste of the mild air.

So often, I run across people who are waiting for “the other shoe to drop” and for CNY to be instantly tranformed into an arctic landscape for a long period of time. I just don’t see a long-term shift in the weather pattern we’ve been this winter.

The map of the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows that temperatures will average out above normal through the first 2 weeks of the month. Remember, that’s an average. There will be cold and mild stretches in there.

Here’s what I do know:

The daylight is getting longer

The average daily temperatures are getting warmer.

Despite the warmth, February and March are climatologically favored months for east coast storms

It would be surprising if we can make it through the rest of this winter and not get clobbered with some sort of storm.

The clock is tickingTime is dwindling for that to happen.