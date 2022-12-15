(WSYR-TV) — The holiday season can be a fun but often stressful time for many people, and at times, it can be deadly.

During the Holiday season, more people die from heart attacks during the last week of December than any other time of the year, taking a turn for the worse during what’s supposed to be the greatest time of year.

“Don’t ignore those heart attack warning signs, just because you don’t want to spoil the holidays, the consequences can certainly be worse,” said American Heart Association Board President and Chief Nursing Officer at Crouse Health, Lynne Shopiro.

The American Heart Association says more people die from cardiac arrest on Christmas day than any other day in the year. The day after Christmas follows the second most deaths and the third … New Year’s Day.

Eating and drinking more than usual, less exercise and not listening to your body all play a significant role. That’s why it’s crucial to look for these warning signs.

“Certainly, chest pain or some kind of chest discomfort, shortness of breath, pain or any discomfort and in the jaw, neck, pain in one or both of your arms,” said Shopiro.

Other signs include, sweatiness, feeling nauseous, and extreme fatigue. That’s why health experts say its crucial to pay attention to your body.

“If you aren’t feeling right you have to reach out and call your provider and certainly if you’re having any of those kind of warning symptoms, call 911,” said Shopiro.

But don’t let this stop you from enjoying your holiday. Instead, be mindful, aware and eat in moderation.

Click here to learn more about the American Heart Association.