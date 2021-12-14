More people making booster appointment, while others getting first dose

TOWN OF GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Mask up and get vaccinated. It’s what health experts have been asking everyone to do for months. With cases on the rise in Central New York more people are making an appointment to get their booster, while others are just getting their very first dose.

As COVID-19 cases spike, more places are requiring proof of vaccination.

“I just had to come here and do it today,” says Kurt Harvey.

For Kurt Harvey, he’s been on the fence about getting the vaccine for awhile now.

“It didn’t affect me that badly, I didn’t think. So I figured I was young enough and healthy enough to survive it the first time. So I wasn’t really that worried about it,” says Harvey.

However, Harvey soon found out he had no choice, but to get vaccinated.

“I work for myself but for the contracts I got to perform. I got to be vaccinated to perform those contracts. So that’s why I am getting the shot,” says Harvey.

Harvey isn’t alone. 18-year-old, Isabella Manicone just got her first COVID-19 shot.

“I work in a nursing facility and I needed to get it to be able to continue to work,” says Manicone.

Manicone says she feels more protected now that she has gotten her first dose and plans on getting her booster once she becomes eligible. While Harvey is unsure.

Harvey says he plans on getting the second dose. But will only get their booster if it becomes required.