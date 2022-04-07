CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Law enforcement is reminding drivers not to use their phones or other distractions behind the wheel. Its all part of the U Drive. U Text. U Pay. National campaign agencies are teaming up for.

Just last year, over 3,000 lives were lost in crashes involving distracted drivers. 8% of deadly crashes in 2020 involved distracted drivers. Over 29,000 people died in crashes involved distracted driving from 2012 to 2020.

Keep your eyes on the road and not on your phone.

“Put the phone down while you’re driving. There’s no text message or social media update that is worth risking your life or any other motorist on the road way,” says Derrick Edick, police officer and traffic unit officer at Camillus Police Department.

From now until Monday, you’ll be seeing a lot more police on the road.

“Police officers will be looking for texting violations and it should be noted that this isn’t necessarily a ticket campaign as much as an educational awareness type of campaign,” says Edick.

So what happens if police see you texting behing the wheel?

“We’ll pull them over, have a traffic stop we’ll have a discussion with them as to why they’re engaging in that particular type of behavior. Its probably likely they’ll receive a traffic ticket but it’s not guaranteed,” says Edick.

Texting while driving isn’t the only distraction police will be looking for. If you’re doing your make up, on social media, or even eating that’s considered distracted driving. If police see you doing this you will be pulled over.

Officers will be targeting drivers ages 18 to 34, who, according to recent data are more likely to die in crashes than any other age group.

“We want to reduce distracted driving related crashes and fatalities on the roadway,” says Edick.

Just by keeping your eyes on the road, you’re saving your life and another person’s life.

