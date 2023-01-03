SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Temperatures stay on the mild side for January, but another round of soaking rain impacts the area midweek. Details below…

Continuing to dodge drops thru midweek

Keep the raincoats/umbrellas handy as you head out and about through Wednesday night.

Another push of mild air trying to get into Central New York and Northeast along with a couple of areas of low pressure are the culprits for the periods of rain through tonight, and again Wednesday afternoon and night.

There will be a lull in the rain late tonight through lunch time Wednesday before the second, more significant batch of rain moves in after 1 or 2 pm Wednesday.

Rain continues heavy at times into Wednesday night, but north of Watertown rain likely changes to freezing rain into the start of Thursday. In this area three tenths to half an inch of ice is possible. For this reason, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued across Northern Jefferson County Wednesday night into Thursday morning due to slick roads, power outages expected.

Healthy dose of rain, but flood risk is low

Rainfall amounts between sunrise Tuesday and sunrise Thursday should range from about three quarters of an inch to an inch and a half with locally higher amounts possible. Right now, the flood threat looks to be low for most.

The second wave of rain is due to impact the region between Wednesday afternoon and midnight Wednesday night.

Not all get a crack at 50s

Just like real estate, it’s all about location, location, location.

A stalled-out front will be the dividing line between the 30s-40s and 50+ across CNY through midweek.

If you live north of the Thruway including the North Country, then you’re likely staying in the 30s and low 40s through the start of Wednesday.

If you live south of the Thruway and Syracuse, especially across the Southern Finger Lakes then you have the best chance of reaching 50 degrees or higher.

Syracuse is going to be right near the front and for this reason it’s a tough call to determine whether Syracuse feels 50+ degrees. Our best guess is that Syracuse probably falls just short of 50 degrees on Wednesday, but it is going to be close. If Syracuse does touch 50 it likely happens Wednesday night/Thursday morning.

Any snow/winter weather on the horizon?

Still no sign of any significant winter weather (either cold or snow) through this week and probably the weekend too. There could be a light accumulation of snow over the hills Friday/Friday night, but that’s about it. Also, more of a seasonable chill should arrive Friday into the weekend but probably still a little milder than normal for January standards. Hang in there snow lovers/winter enthusiasts/businesses who rely on wintry weather.