SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Rain and storm chances will follow us into the last full week of August. When do we finally catch a break this week?

The heavy bouts of rain/storms that much of CNY experienced Sunday led to a daily rainfall record in Syracuse. The new record of 1.38″ in Syracuse broke the previous record of 0.91″ set back in 1961.

With the lack of rain recently, the U.S. Drought Monitor does have areas south of Syracuse and the Finger Lakes region under the ‘Abnormally Dry’ or ‘Moderate Drought’ status. Any rain in these areas will be beneficial.

TONIGHT – TUESDAY:

The area of low-pressure responsible for the showers and storms around this past weekend, especially Sunday, will be passing directly over us tonight. This is expected to bring more numerous showers and a few storms right into tonight and to a lesser extent Tuesday.

In addition to the rain and storms, higher dew points (humidity) look to stick around through Tuesday too.

Thankfully, the overall severe weather threat is low into Tuesday, but there could be localized poor drainage and flash flooding Monday evening due to some heavy downpours.

Click here to see where the showers are on Live Doppler 9.

If thunder roars head indoors, and if you can’t tell how deep the flood water is in a road, remember to turn around, don’t drown!

WEDNESDAY (START OF THE GREAT NEW YORK STATE FAIR):

Thankfully, the humidity will decrease towards the midweek and so too will the rain chances, just in time for the start of the New York State Fair!

High pressure builds in from the west and provides CNY a much more pleasant midweek. We expect more sunshine to return Wednesday with just a small chance of an isolated pop-up shower.

Highs Wednesday should reach the low to mid 80s with less humidity too. Yes, it looks like a good start for the 2022 Great New York State Fair!

The last half of the week isn’t looking too bad, but there could be a few scattered showers and storms returning with a weak cold front trying to slide in. Stay tuned for updates.