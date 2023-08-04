SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – More showers and storms will rumble through Central New York on Friday. Find out the latest below…

Another round of storms Friday

On Friday, a cold front moving through the region will cause another round of showers and storms. The front moves through Syracuse early in the afternoon so we expect the most likely time for showers and storms from late morning through mid-afternoon.

Any storm that forms Friday could have gusty, damaging winds and hail to go along with heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Parts of the region are under a ‘Slight’ risk for severe weather Friday.

Friday’s front is a fast mover and is already into Eastern New York by Friday evening. We would expect a dry evening here in Central New York with the possibility of some sun, too.

Weekend looking good!

The aforementioned front causing Friday’s showers and storms quickly sweeps to our east Friday night and in its place is a new air mass that leads to mainly sunny skies over the weekend with seasonable temperatures near 80 and low humidity as well.

