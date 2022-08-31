SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) After a refreshing Wednesday, an even cooler, fall feel to the air arrives soon! Details are below.

OVERNIGHT:

A few showers and storms after likely overnight thanks to a reinforcing cold front that is expected to drop south through Central New York. Behind the cold front, we do think there will be some lake clouds developing later tonight with a few lake showers/sprinkles possibly developing.

Lows drop to between 55 and 60 tonight with a bit of a breeze too.

THURSDAY (WELCOME TO SEPTEMBER):

Behind the reinforcing cold front CNY feels the coolest day we’ve felt in about 2 months on Thursday to kick off September!! As mentioned above, it’s cool enough come late Wednesday night into Thursday morning for a few lake effect showers off the southeast end of Lake Ontario.

So, we think Thursday feels and looks a lot like fall to start meteorological fall. Highs may very well struggle to make it into the low 70s. If that is the case, it would be the coolest day since July 5th, a stretch of almost two months!

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Some lake clouds may redevelop during the night, but it should stay dry across CNY Thursday night with high pressure staying in control. It’s a cool night too with lows dropping to between 50 and 55 for most.

FRIDAY:

High pressure is in firm control on Friday resulting in a beautiful late summer day after a cool start under a good deal of sun to round out the week.

Highs Friday should make it into the low to mid 80s, but the humidity stays nice and low.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND:

Weather looks pretty good to start the holiday weekend that marks the unofficial end to the summer season.

High pressure sliding east of us Friday night into Saturday results in a southerly flow of more warmth and humidity to kick off the weekend. This and an approaching backdoor cold front could spark a shower/storm or two towards sunset, but at this point much of the day should be dry.

Highs Saturday warm well into the 80s and it’s muggier too.

The backdoor cold front slowly settles south through CNY Saturday night into Sunday morning with a few showers and a storm or two.

We think the front drops far enough to the south of us come Sunday afternoon into Monday, Labor Day, so that we dry out for the most part with at least intervals of sun returning Monday.

Highs Sunday and Labor Day cool back to more seasonable levels 75 to 80.

Stay tuned for the latest updates from the Storm Team on your upcoming holiday weekend outlook.