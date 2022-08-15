SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Much of this week features unsettled weather at times and seasonable temperatures for mid-August standards. Find out how much rain versus dry time we will see below…

OVERNIGHT:

Showers are winding down over Central New York diminish and we are left with partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight.

Because of the clouds and a bit more moisture in the atmosphere compared to the last few days we expect a milder, more seasonable night with lows near 60 in Syracuse.

THRU MIDWEEK:

Starting today the weather turns a bit unsettled thanks to an area of low pressure down at the ground and a weak but broad area of low pressure aloft over us means a few scattered showers and storms will be around into the middle of the week.

The general trend from our computer models the last couple of days is to keep this low at the surface weak and track it off the New England coast mid next week. As long as this trend continues, we would expect just scattered showers and a few storms to be around, mainly in the afternoon and early evening.

Otherwise expect a mix of sun and clouds and seasonable temperatures. That said, no day this week will be a complete washout with decent dry time in between the drops, but keep an eye to the sky and on the radar and have an umbrella nearby would be the best advice to follow if heading outside between noon and about sunset through Thursday.

High temperatures today through Thursday should range from the upper 70s to low 80s, and nighttime lows are expected to be in the 50s and low 60s through the period which is “normal” for August in CNY.

Drier weather looks to emerge by the end of this week with hints at another warmup for next weekend!

Stay tuned for further updates….