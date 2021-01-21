More skaters to be allowed on Clinton Square Ice Rink starting Friday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Clinton Square Ice Skating Rink_4705289570149483525

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you haven’t been able to score a time slot at the Clinton Square Ice Rink – not to worry!

The city has gotten permission from New York State to allow more people on the rink.

Starting on Friday, the number of people allowed on the rink at one time will increase.

Right now, it is limited to nine people. But, on Friday, 18 people will be allowed at once.

There will also be seven time slots.

If you would like to register for a time slot, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected