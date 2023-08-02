SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Comfortable air sticks around into the second day of August, but do we need to worry about any rain? Find out what we are thinking below…

Winning Wednesday!

High pressure crests overhead midweek and produces an incredible Wednesday for the region under lots of sun, low humidity and comfortably warm air. Highs warm to between 75 and 80 after a cool start to Wednesday within a few degrees of 50!

80s with more humidity return late week

More warmth, upper 70s to mid-80s, and humidity will be making a return for the last half of the week as winds shift to the south-southwest. As the warmth and humidity build in Thursday morning, we are likely to see a few showers then an isolated thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon.

We should see some sun on Thursday too, but the southwest flow will also increase our odds for some showers and storms, mainly on Friday.

One more thing…

Yes, we probably are going to deal with at least some smoke in the air once again. When? It appears towards Wednesday afternoon and evening some smoke will likely push in from the west. Thankfully, this time, it appears that the smoke is going to be higher in the sky and less problematic for the majority of us.

The elderly, very young and those that have respiratory issues may feel the effects somewhat Wednesday night through Thursday, but no air quality alerts are anticipated mid to late this week.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast.