More than 1,000 cars through ‘Lights on the Lake’ set opening weekend record

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — More than 1,000 cars drove through “Lights on the Lake” Saturday, setting a new record for the drive-thru event’s opening weekend.

The record crowd confirms the obvious observation that people are craving a safe way to celebrate and something that feels normal during the pandemic.

Galaxy Media CEO, Ed Levine, says: “We thought that ‘Lights On The Lake’ would have a ‘good’ year this year with all that has gone on in 2020. Well, I think we were right. Our opening weekend is up 50% over last year and has easily set the all time first weekend record.”

“The amount of cars we saw tonight is usually reserved for Christmas Week,” Levine says, referring to the event’s busiest stretch of days.

As a drive-thru with families staying in their own cars, “Lights on the Lake” is almost pandemic-proof and is one of the least-altered traditions by coronavirus restrictions.

To reduce contact between people, no tickets will be sold at the gate. Tickets are limited and sold by date on the event’s website.

Levine hopes the record will inspire people to reserve their tickets sooner rather than later.

“Lights on the Lake” costs $6 per vehicle on Mondays and Tuesdays, $10 on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and $20 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.