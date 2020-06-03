Interactive Maps

More than $100K raised to rebuild Binghamton playground

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, a playground in Binghamton was destroyed by a fire.

Authorities called the scene suspicious and officials called for the community’s help in rebuilding the space.

That same community came together and raised more than $100,000 between an official fund and a community-made GoFundMe page.

