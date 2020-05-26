Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Thousands dealing with power outage in eastern Onondaga and Madison counties

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — More than 8,500 customers are without power in parts of Syracuse and the eastern suburbs of Manlius, Fayetteville and Chittenango in Madison County according to National Grid’s power outage maps.

Power outages from National Grid as of 4:20 p.m. Tuesday

The maps say estimated time for restoration of power is about 6:45 p.m.

A National Grid spokesperson tells NewsChannel 9 that The Fayetteville Manlius area power was caused by a power transformer on Duguid Rd failed at approx 3 P.M.

This is a developing story, stay with newsChannel 9 and localsyr.com for updates.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected