Thousands dealing with power outage in eastern Onondaga and Madison counties

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — More than 8,500 customers are without power in parts of Syracuse and the eastern suburbs of Manlius, Fayetteville and Chittenango in Madison County according to National Grid’s power outage maps.

Power outages from National Grid as of 4:20 p.m. Tuesday

The maps say estimated time for restoration of power is about 6:45 p.m.

A National Grid spokesperson tells NewsChannel 9 that The Fayetteville Manlius area power was caused by a power transformer on Duguid Rd failed at approx 3 P.M.

This is a developing story, stay with newsChannel 9 and localsyr.com for updates.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9