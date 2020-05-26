Thousands dealing with power outage in eastern Onondaga and Madison counties

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — More than 8,500 customers are without power in parts of Syracuse and the eastern suburbs of Manlius, Fayetteville and Chittenango in Madison County according to National Grid’s power outage maps.
The maps say estimated time for restoration of power is about 6:45 p.m.
A National Grid spokesperson tells NewsChannel 9 that The Fayetteville Manlius area power was caused by a power transformer on Duguid Rd failed at approx 3 P.M.
This is a developing story, stay with newsChannel 9 and localsyr.com for updates.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Nursing graduates heading to the frontlines of COVID-19
- New York National Guard readying test supplies for state
- House seeks answers on PPE shortages at the beginning of coronavirus pandemic
- Dr. Thomas speaks with NewsChannel 9 about how CNY is looking going into Phase Two
- Trump accused of ‘weaponizing’ COVID response to split immigrant families
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App