More than 250 brave souls jump into freezing water for 2021 Polar Plunge, raising money for Special Olympics

BREWERTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You may ask why anyone would want to willingly jump into freezing water, but this reason can melt any cold heart!

On Sunday morning at Oneida Shores County Park, more than 250 Polar Plungers braved the cold to help raise money for a heartwarming cause.

That cause is the 2021 Polar Plunge which raises money for the Special Olympics in Central New York.

All of the money raised will allow Central New York Special Olympics athletes to compete in the games at no cost to them or their families.

Although this may be a once-in-a-lifetime event for some, the goal of the Polar Plunge isn’t to check something off your bucket list or prove you can take on the chilling challenge. Instead, it’s for the athletes who put their heart and soul into the sport they love.

“We call it “freezin for a reason” and I always say the reason is for our athletes…seeing their faces light up at competitions, at trainings and at events like this is really what it’s all about. Seeing them interact with the community is just such a rewarding experience.” michaela derbyshire, Associate Director of Development for the Central and Southern Tier regions, Special olympics

Members of the community not only jumped into the water but there was also the Law Enforcement Torch Run, fundraising for the same cause.

More than $75,000 has been raised for this year’s Oneida Shores Polar Plunge. You can learn more by clicking here.