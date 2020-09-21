More than 50 small businesses and nonprofits receive thousands in COVID-19 relief grants

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — From gyms, to restaurants, and even the theaters, the COVID-19 pandemic has turned thousands of small businesses and nonprofits upside down.

“Like all of the organizations and businesses, in the area, we had to pivot to figure out how to operate in the context of the pandemic,” explained Catherine Underhill, Director of Development at the Everson Museum.

With that being said, a lot of money within the small businesses is going out, but not much is coming in.

To help ease the burden, the Syracuse Industrial Development Agency (SIDA) is providing more than $300,000 worth in grants. Those recipients include 29 small businesses and 24 nonprofit organizations either located in or serving the City of Syracuse.

We weren’t sure too how good of a fit the nonprofit would be in the business development so, we’re really grateful for the recognition and the acknowledgment that nonprofits provide critical and essential services in our agency. To have that recognition from the City of Syracuse is really important. Lori Klivak, Director of Senior Services, InterFaith Works

The unbudgeted expenses to respond to the pandemic are especially challenging for these small businesses and nonprofits.

The main purpose of the grants is to supply the additional funds to purchase PPE, in order to enhance efforts to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

Those purchases can include:

Face masks and shields

Thermometers

Clear plastic dividers

Touchless faucets,

Air purification filters for furnaces

“It’s tough to operate when you have no income, and we’ve had to make some very difficult choices. A grant like this is just invaluable cause it’ll help us to make those improvements that we’re going to need to reopen,” said Mike Intaglietta, Executive Director of the Landmark Theater.

Here’s the full list of grant recipients:

The pandemic affects our lives every day, and it continues to take a steep toll on small businesses and non-profits. Many are in jeopardy of closing their doors, which would be devastating to our City. The response to SIDA’s offering is an indication of the need that exists. I want to thank SIDA for increasing its commitment to help more small businesses and non-profits get through this very difficult time. Mayor Ben Walsh. City of Syracuse

