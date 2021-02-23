More than $51,000 raised for Purpose Farm in Baldwinsville

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New York continues to show its generosity for a family in need.

More than $51,000 has been raised for Purpose Farm, which provides forever homes for rescue animals and pairs them with at-risk children.

Tuesday The Seabrook family, who run the farm, continued to sort through what’s left of their belongings and barn.

“The best thing you can do for our family right now is to pray for us,” said the owner of Purpose Farm, Sandra Seabrook. “God is the only one that’s gonna get us through right now.”

Animals that are on the farm include donkeys, birds, pigs, goats, and alpacas. The fire killed numerous animals, including a couple of pigs, most of the goats, and all of the birds.

Tuesday, people brought generators to provide heat and food for the animals throughout the day.

According to the Seabrooks, the pig that was burned and rushed to Cornell Monday night has made his way out of surgery and is recovering.