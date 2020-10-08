Jobless claims slightly down, but more than 66,000 New Yorkers still filed for unemployment last week

WASHINGTON, DC (WSYR-TV) — More than 66,000 New Yorkers filed claims for unemployment benefits the week ending October 3. Across the nation, 840,000 Americans applied for benefits last week, which means New York accounts for about 7.9% of all jobless claims.

The number of jobless claims in New York, and for the nation, are down substantially from the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in April, but remain at historic highs.

Here’s how the numbers compare this year, measured against last year’s booming economy, and during the months of high unemployment following the Great Recession.

