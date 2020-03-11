More than just a library…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Traditionally, libraries are a place we can go to check out our favorite books. But buildings like the Onondaga County Public Library in Downtown Syracuse have become a safe haven for many. A place for shelter, to recover from addiction, even turn their lives around.

“I’m just trying to pretty much get everything in the right perspective, you know, a little re-establishing,” said Mario Phoenix of Syracuse.

Since people rely on this place, those who work here are finding themselves on the front lines of the city’s biggest challenges. It’s to the point where Christian Zabriskie calls his librarians, “information first responders,” ready to handle anything.

Zabriskie said, “At the end of the day, what we’re doing is we’re responding to our community. So if our community’s needs are that they have a, you know, gross crisis emergency, that they need us to help them address, then we’ll do that.”

The stress of the job can be seen in librarians across the country. And for some, the pressure weighs on them. Others choose to be proactive, learning how to use Narcan in case of an overdose and mental health first aid.

“Sometimes, the things that you encounter are very real. Sometimes they are very raw. And that’s something that we need to be just cognisant of,” Zabrinskie said.

It’s a big part of their job, but not every librarian is going beyond the books. For many, these encounters are rare, but impactful.

Zabriskie said, “It’s deeply transformative work. I mean, it’s incredible. You know, you can help people make enormous changes in their lives.”

Phoenix said, “Anything that you need, that you’re trying to do, is here for you. If you’re trying to help yourself. But it just put me in the mind of just, just comfort and just quietness and I just love being in that type of environment.”

Along with resources to help with homelessness and drug addiction, the Onondaga County Public Library also has a maker space, where they have sewing machines, a gardening greenhouse section, and a place where people can make music. The studio is in high demand and people have to book their spot weeks in advance.

