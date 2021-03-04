More vaccine appointments available for OnList registrants

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. that the United States and many other countries started using two months ago.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you signed up for Onondaga County’s COVID-19 vaccine waiting list, otherwise known as OnList, check your email.

County officials say 500 names from the list have been randomly selected for vaccine appointments at the Oncenter for Tuesday, March 9. Those who have been selected will be notified by email. Those who do not have email will be contacted by phone.

More details about that clinic will be released during County Executive Ryan McMahon’s 3 p.m. COVID briefing. NewsChannel 9 will be streaming that briefing on LocalSYR.com.