DRYDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Morning News team is celebrating back to school by visiting districts across Central New York.

The visit to Dryden High School was a special moment for anchor Ryan Dean. It was his first time walking the hallways since graduating from the district in 2001.

Watch the video above to see Ryan reunite with some of his former teachers, including one educator who has been teaching at Dryden High School for more than 45 years!