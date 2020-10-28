Morrisville pharmacist pleads guilty to health care fraud

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A pharmacist who owned and operated Dougherty’s Pharmacy in Morrisville entered a guilty plea on Wednesday in federal court to one count of health care fraud.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Syracuse reported that Jennifer Caloia, 56, owned the pharmacy between 1998 and 2015.

Caloia admitted in federal court in Utica to defrauding the public and private insurance programs by submitting false and fraudulent claims for prescription medications the pharmacy did not dispense.

She also admitted to billing insurance providers for more expensive medicines than the patients had been prescribed, while providing the patients with the less expensive medicine.

Caloia is scheduled to be sentenced in February of 2021, where she could face a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

As part of the plea agreement, Caloia has agreed to repay $110,430 in fraudulent claims to the public and private insurance programs involved.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9