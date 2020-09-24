Moses Dewitt Elementary School student tests positive for COVID-19, school will remain open

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Jamesville-Dewitt School District reported Thursday that a student at the Moses Dewitt Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.

The district says the student was last in class on Monday, September 21. In a statement posted to its website, the district reported the Onondaga County Health Department is in the process of identifying and notifying individuals who had close contact with the student.

The statement from the district says school will remain open, and only the students who were in the classroom with the student who tested positive will move to remote learning.

The statement reads in part, “After consulting with the health department, we decided that our schools can remain open at this time. Students in the impacted classroom will move to remote learning until October 6. Families in that classroom have already been contacted.”

