OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department announced on Thursday the presence of Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) and West Nile virus (WNV) in Oswego County mosquito pools.

The town of West Monroe had one pool test positive for EEEV and another test positive for WNV.

A pool in Albion also tested positive for WNV.

Oswego County says that they are working with the New York State Department of Health to monitor mosquito activity and take the appropriate course of action.

The county’s soil and water conservation district is also distributing free mosquito dunk kits. Homeowners can pick up a kit with instructions at their local municipal facility or at the Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District (OCSWCD) building at 3105 State Route 3 in Fulton.

