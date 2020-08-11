Mosquito spraying planned Wednesday for Cicero Swamp area

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Due to the recent findings of EEE in mosquitoes, spraying has been planned for the Cicero Swamp area on Wednesday, August 12 after 6 p.m.

The spray areas are bounded in general to the north by Route 31, by the west by Northern Boulevard, to the south by Taft Road, and on the east by the Chittenango Creek. This includes the areas of Route 298, Bull Street, Eastwood Road, Island Road, Cicero Center Road, Fergerson Road, Ferstler Road, and Oxbow Road.

If you live in the area highlighted above, you are asked to do the following from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. the night of aerial spraying:

Stay indoors and keep your windows closed for one hour after the area has been sprayed.

Keep your pets indoors if possible.

Set your window air conditioners to circulate indoor air. It is safe to use your central air conditioning.

Keep outdoor gardens covered and rinse vegetables before eating.

Be sure children’s toys, outdoor furniture, and clothes on outdoor clotheslines are brought inside. If toys or clothes are left outdoors, be sure to wash each thoroughly with soap and water before using and launder clothes before wearing them.

Close your car windows and car vents if you are driving during the spraying.

The pesticide used for aerial spraying is Kontrol 30-30. A copy of the pesticide label can be found on the Onondaga County Health Department’s website.

Aerial spraying is weather dependent. If conditions are unfavorable, spraying will be done on the next appropriate day and the public will be notified.

If you are an Onondaga County resident and would like to receive community alerts by cell phone, text message, and/or TTY, register for the Hyper-Reach Emergency Notification System through the Department of Emergency Communications–911 Center at OnGov.net/911/Notification.html. Landlines do not need to register, they are already included in the 911 emergency notification system.