CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A mosquito pool from a trap on Taft Road in Cicero has tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV), the Onondaga County Health Department says. The department says they were notified of the positive test on Monday by the New York State Department of Health Wadsworth Laboratory.

This is the first positive finding of WNV in Onondaga County in 2022.

The Onondaga County Health Department says that most people who are infected with WNV do not develop symptoms, but 1 in 5 people with mild cases may develop fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, or rash.

People over 60 or with certain medical conditions are most at risk to develop severe illness, which includes high fever, altered mental status, and inflammation of the brain or spinal cord membrane.

The Onondaga County Health Department says that while mosquito counts in Central New York are currently “extremely low,” residents should still protect themselves from mosquito bites whenever possible.