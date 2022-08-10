SULLIVAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A pool of mosquitos testing positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) has been found in the Town of Sullivan, the Madison County Health Department shared Wednesday.

The sample was collected on August 3 at a trap site on Smith Ridge Road and reported to Madison County Health Department on August 9.

The county health department says that the type of mosquitos identified primarily bites birds.

The New York Department of Health says that EEE is a serious and often fatal infection that causes encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain. The state department of health also says that people over 50 and younger than 15 are most at risk for developing severe disease.

They add that EEE virus is only spread to mammals through mosquitos that feed on both birds and mammals.

Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst reminds people to take steps at home to protect themselves from mosquito bites. “Apply insect repellent when you are outside and limit outside activity between dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active. We live in areas where mosquitoes thrive and cannot be eliminated, so we must be vigilant with our personal protection,” said Faisst.

The county is adding another mosquito trapping site to enhance surveillance. Horses are also very sensitive to EEE, so monitoring both humans and horses is part of the department’s surveillance program.

For more information on EEE, call the Madison County Health Department at (315) 366-2361 or visit the county’s website.