SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Museum of Science and Technology (MOST) is hosting a North Pole Pajama Party for kids in grades K-8 and their families throughout select weekends in November and December.

The North Pole Pajama Party is a celebration for the start of the Winter season as a part of the MOST’s “DeSTEMber” event.

The event costs $12 a ticket and $10 for members.

The ticket includes Museum Admission, Party Activities, and 7:15 Planetarium Show in the new National Grid Exploradome called “Night in the Arctic. ”

Enjoy classic favorites at the Hot Cocoa bar sponsored by Cathy’s Cookie Kitchen and get cozy wearing your favorite pajamas.

There will also be new and exciting activities exploring the North Pole inside the MOST with hands-on STEM activities includes arctic animals and geomagnetic poles to snowflakes, ice melt, and more.

The DeSTEMber event is inspired by the Girlstart month-long virtual program that builds awareness for STEM and showing children and their families that ‘STEM is everywhere.’

This year instead of showing the classic movie “The Polar Express,” attendees will be able to explore the arctic skies with the specialty created planetarium program.

The schedule is as followed:

Saturday, November 26 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Saturday, December 3 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Saturday, December 10 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Saturday, December 17 (Sensory Friendly Party) 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased on the MOST’s DeSTEMber page at the bottom of the page.