SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –Freezing rain threat diminishing, still some wet weather overnight. Details are below…

Icing over for most

For most of Central New York the threat of freezing rain and icing is over as temperatures have risen above freezing. In Syracuse, we could rise into the upper 30s before the night is over.

Meanwhile, around the Tug Hill the light freezing rain/drizzle will hang on longer into the evening. Due to the light icing possibility Tuesday evening, the National Weather Service kept a Winter Weather Advisory across the area.

Stays damp & cool into Wednesday

The weakening system responsible for Tuesday’s light wintry/icy mix and rain slowly slides through Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. This keeps the threat of a bit of rain and eventually snow shower activity going into Wednesday. Little to no snow accumulation for most.

It’s breezier with the highs in the 30s to possibly 40 on Wednesday but feeling more like 30 thanks to the 10 to 15 mph wind throughout the day.

New system brings wintry mix and rain Thursday

Another area of low pressure is tracking from the Ohio River Valley into the Great Lakes on Thursday. This brings more moisture our way by midday.

Although we are starting the day warmer than Tuesday, it still looks like there could be some wintry precipitation, mainly snow and sleet, at the onset. From Syracuse southwest into the Finger Lakes that wintry precipitation won’t last long as temperatures end up in the upper 30s to near 40 so rain falls most of the afternoon.

From the Tug Hill to the Adirondacks the colder air (along with sleet and snow) hangs on longer so there is a better chance for several inches of snow.