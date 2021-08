SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Museum of Science and Technology in Syracuse announced on Friday that they will require masks in the building.

Citing the new CDC guidance, the museum tweeted out all guests and staffers, regardless of their vaccination status, have to wear a mask or face covering while inside the building.

Based on recent CDC guidance & for the safety of our young learners, masks are required once again! ALL guests and staff, regardless of vaccination (including adults and children 2+), must continue to wear a mask or face covering while inside the museum. https://t.co/vX219fVbUF pic.twitter.com/XOx1CRGM0J — MOST (@MOSTSyracuse) August 6, 2021

If you don’t have one, staff will provide a mask.