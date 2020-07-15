Most nursing homes holding off on visitation despite state guidance

Jack Campise talks with his mother, Beverly Kearns, through her apartment window at the Kimberly Hall North nursing home in Windsor, Conn. The coronavirus has had no regard for health care quality or ratings as it has swept through nursing homes around the world, killing efficiently even in highly rated care centers. Preliminary research indicates the numbers of nursing home residents testing positive for the coronavirus and dying from COVID-19 are linked to location and population density — not care quality ratings. (AP Photo/Chris Ehrmann)

(WSYR-TV) — Nursing homes in New York State are allowed to bring visitors back into their facilities now, under certain guidelines.

This comes after the state released new guidance last week, which would need to be in place by today, July 15.

Most nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Onondaga County have been planning to welcome visitors for weeks, but many, like those at Elderwood at Liverpool and Loretto, are putting safety before speed.

We’re not going to let our guard down. It’s important for our residents, it’s important for their families to be able to be their in person. But, it’s much more important to do it safely. Chuck Hayes — VP of Marketing & Communication at Elderwood at Liverpool

Chuck Hayes with Elderwood at Liverpool said the state guidance is doable, but they need time to implement everything.

The rules say every facility needs to be COVID-19 free for 28 days before letting visitors in.

When they do, visits will be scheduled and timed, allowing two people per resident.

Everyone will need to wear a mask and go through screenings. And there will be a designated visiting area either inside or outside.

Physical contact during the visit will not be allowed.

One of the more impactful guidelines, according to people at Loretto, is that no more than 10 percent of the residents can have visitors at any one point in time.

So, for a main building that has around 500 people living it in, that means no more than 50 people can see visitors per day.

We’ve been hoping for this for weeks, we’ve been working on our plans for weeks. I think what’s important for the public to understand is this is still an active pandemic. Julie Sheedy — Chief Marketing & Engagement Officer with Loretto

If one resident or employee tests positive, they will have to put a pause on visitation for 28 days.

It is a strict process, but many nursing homes are making sure to follow it.

I mean they miss their loved ones and they miss them. This has been hard on all of us. Julie Sheedy — Chief Marketing & Engagement Officer with Loretto

And they are all hoping that a 30-minute visit will help.

All employees are still required to be tested once a week throughout August. If all goes well, Loretto plans to open its main campus on Thursday, July 23.

Those at Elderwood plan to allow visitors starting Monday, July 20.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Julia LeBlanc on Twitter @JuliaLeBlancNC9.