SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Museum of Science and Technology (MOST) is open for Election Day and Veteran’s Day and is giving out special holiday discounts.

On Election Day, today November 8, The MOST is celebrating by giving voters free admission.

All you have to do is wear your “I Voted” sticker and you will receive free admission to the museum.

This special discount is limited to sticker holder per voter.

Then on Veterans Day, Friday November 11, Veterans and active military will receive free admission every day they are open.

This includes all year with one free guest and 15 percent off memberships.

In order to get the discount, the service member must be present and show their ID at admissions.

The MOST is open from Thursdays to Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and for all school breaks including Election and Veteran’s Day.

The Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science & Technology is located on 500 South Franklin Street in Syracuse, New York.