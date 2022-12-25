SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One of the best things that this Holiday season brings us all together for is some homemade home-cooked food.

That’s why this Holiday season, Crestline surveyed 2,100 Americans to determine the most and least popular Christmas foods to see what Americans love to make during this time of year.

In New York, the most popular Christmas food that people love the most was pigs in a blanket or pastry-wrapped mini hot dogs.

On the other hand, the least popular Christmas food that people disliked the most was peppermint bark.

On Christmas in New York, the average drinker has 3.6 alcoholic drinks compared to the national average drinker who has 3.3 drinks.

Here’s how New Yorkers compare to the rest of the United States

The most popular Christmas foods in the United States are:

Roasted potatoes (91%) Scalloped potatoes (83%) Roast beef (77%) Red velvet cake (76%) Ham (76%) Christmas nuts (76%)

The least popular Christmas foods in the United States are:

Persimmon pudding (13%) Fruitcake (25%) Goose (29%) Duck (40%) Lamb (46%)

Lastly, what’s Christmas without Christmas cookies?

If you want to have some idea of what Christmas cookies people love the best so you can win at your Holiday party, here’s your answer.

The most popular Christmas cookies in the United States are: