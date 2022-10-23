SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the past six years, Lauren Kochian has been the president of The Museum of Science and Technology.

Even with the recent news of the Starbucks in Armory Square, right across the street from The MOST, closing due to safety and security concerns, Kochian still believes it is a safe place.

“I absolutely believe that,” she said, “I’m a mother of two myself, and we look out for nearly 100,000 people that come through this institution annually. And so for us, it is a safe place. It is a welcoming place.”

She said in her experience as long as people are making sure they stay vigilant, there is no reason to feel unsafe.

“Whether you’re in an urban center or not, you have to be cognizant of your surroundings,” she said, “You have to be aware of what’s going around you. And if you do, you should not feel unsafe coming to Armory Square.”

“I think every community, in particular, I think every urban center deals with issues of safety, deals with issues of homelessness,” she added “The two are not necessarily linked the way it was suggested in some of what was said about Starbucks leaving, so that’s troublesome to me as somebody who works down here and spends most of my time down here.”