Red chocolate with heart in various chocolates

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking for something to do on Valentine’s Day this year? If so, consider going to the MOST’s “Chocolate Discovery” this year.

The Museum of Science and Technology (MOST) is hosting a Valentine’s Day event called “Chocolate Discovery” on Thursday, February 9 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

This is the perfect holiday event to go to and eat great chocolate while drinking sparkling wine by yourself or with a partner.

The MOST is bringing back the famed fundraiser this year except with a modern twist on it this year.

The Chocolate Discovery Fundraiser this year will use the MOST’s new National Grid ExploraDome to show an all-new Star-Crossed Lovers planetarium show at 8:00 p.m.

Catered by a local Cazenovia catering business, Against The Grain, guests can eat amazing snacks and treats while sampling Sweet on Chocolate‘s chocolate and drinking sparkling wine before watching a romantic planetarium show.

Tickets are $50 per person and $80 for a couple. All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the museum.

To buy tickets, visit the MOST’s website here.