SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science and Technology (MOST) announced that their new state-of-the-art planetarium and theatre, called the National Grid ExploraDome, will open on April 9, 2022.

The $2.6 million ExploraDome renovation began in March 2021 and updated the theatre’s screens, seating, and surround sound. The renovations also introduced a second-generation laser-illuminated, ultra-high-resolution Laser CineDome projection system, which is only the second to exist in the world and features true 6K resolution playback.

The project’s renovations will help visitors and students experience things like space exploration and environmental science topics, says MOST president Lauren Kochian. The project “will ultimately increase awareness and understanding of STEM in a way that only the MOST can provide,” she added.

Kochian also said the upgrade was only possible through the generous support of the partners at National Grid.

“National Grid and the MOST are moving on parallel paths, marked by technology-led transformations that require an even greater commitment to STEM education,” said Alberto Bianchetti, a regional director at National Grid. “National Grid is pleased to answer the MOST’s call for support by significantly expanding our long-standing partnership and introduce the National Grid ExploraDome.”

The MOST is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. For more information, visit most.org.