SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a sunny and pleasant Friday across Central New York will the beautiful weather stick around for the weekend? Details below…

Dry and pleasant Saturday

Sunshine is filtered by high clouds Saturday morning compliments of Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee. With the storm on a faster track, it looks like those high clouds move east of Central New York and thin in the afternoon making for a brighter second half of the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Consider ourselves lucky here in CNY, because our friends to our east, especially Eastern New England, likely deal with more significant impacts from ‘Lee’.

More clouds, but mainly dry Sunday

The second half of the weekend is expected to feature at least some sun and highs warming to near 75.

Clouds thicken in the afternoon on Sunday, and there could even be a few showers late in the day south of Syracuse. That is ahead of a cold front that brings better chance for showers Sunday night into Monday.

Dry for most of next week

There is a chance those early week showers are the only rain we see all next week!

High pressure starts to build in Tuesday and could stay in control of our weather with plenty of sunshine through at least the end of the week.

Stay tuned and keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.