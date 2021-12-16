Mother and son die from house fire in Town of Granby, Oswego Sheriff’s Office says

GRANBY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 43-year-old woman died in a house fire Wednesday morning in the Town of Granby, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 4 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a structure fire at 354 County Line Road. Following an investigation was determined that 43-year-old Angela Rosenbaum died in the fire, officials said.

The woman’s son was rescued from the residence by an Oswego County Sheriff’s Deputy and New York State Trooper, officials said. He was then transported by ambulance to Upstate Hospital and passed away at the hospital Thursday morning, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The incident is still under investigation.