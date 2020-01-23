Mother, daughter named inspirational honorees for Syracuse Heart Walk

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A heart stroke survivor and her daughter, a heart disease survivor, were named Syracuse Heart Walk inspirational honorees on Wednesday.

The Heart Walk Kickoff event happened on Wednesday night at Syracuse Community Connections.

Lyndsay Shaw and her daughter not only took part, but were named this year’s inspirational honorees.

Shaw said it is important to learn the warning signs of a stroke and don’t ignore them.

“Initially when I started to have symptoms, I was like, ‘oh, I just pulled a muscle in my neck,'” said Shaw. “Or, you know, kind of brushed things off, thinking it could be anything. Especially as a mom, you’re like, ‘I’m over tired, I’m this, I’m that,’ you kind of ignore your symptoms.”

Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death nationwide.

The Syracuse Heart Walk will be held on Sunday, April 19.

Doors open at 10 a.m. at the SRC Arena. If you would like to learn more and register for the walk, click here.