Mother in Word of Life beatings released from jail

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY (WSYR-TV) — The district attorney confirmed to NewsChannel 9 on Friday that Deborah Leonard has been released from jail.

Leonard pleaded guilty to assault charges in December of 2015.

The charges surrounded the brutal beatings that killed Leonard’s 19-year-old son Lucas and left his brother, Christopher, badly hurt inside the Oneida County Word of Life Church.

In February of 2017, Leonard’s husband Bruce was sentenced to ten years in prison in the case.

