Mother Nature may play a joke on CNY for April Fool’s Day

After a brief chill down early in this week, we will turn much milder again across CNY and the East come Tuesday into Wednesday. It will feel unseasonably mild Tuesday and Wednesday like it has been for the majority of the time the last couple weeks.

However, the combination of a strong cold front and an area of low pressure developing along the front will be providing a change in seasons it appears across our area for the end of the upcoming week as we near the Easter weekend.

There are two solutions that the long range computer forecast models are presenting to us meteorologist on this Sunday night. One solution is a little snowier than the other, especially across the higher terrain.

The European computer model (Snowier Solution) is suggesting rain showers will develop Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night as a cold front slowly slides into and through the region late Wednesday night. As a storm intensifies and moves up the front, rain will become heavier and ultimately change to snow after near and especially after midnight Wednesday night. Snow would be steady and possibly heavy at times for the Thursday morning commute, especially east of Syracuse before tapering to lighter snow showers by Thursday afternoon and tapering off Thursday night.

When all is said and done if the latest European model run is correct much of Central New York would pick up at least a coating to an inch or two of snow for all, but several inches of snow would be possible across the higher terrain near and east of 81 by Thursday afternoon.

Now if the latest American model (GFS) is correct then the front and storm developing along the front will be a bit more progressive and rain showers will move in Wednesday by or just before lunch time and then change to some snow showers after 7 Wednesday evening earlier than the European model is suggesting. Snow would taper to scattered snow showers by daybreak Thursday with a light accumulation of snow for all too, but probably not as significant as it’s counterpart is showcasing at this time.

Needless to say, this is something we will be monitoring very closely over the next few days to see if we may need the shovels again or not in CNY to start the month of April. This time of year it though it is tough to accumulate snow during the day thanks to the higher sun angle. So if roads become a little slick and sloppy late Wednesday night into the start of Thursday conditions would improve quickly Thursday morning.

Either way, it is looking like we will turn much colder come Thursday and Friday (Good Friday) with some wind to boot making it feel more like February than the start of April. Yes, it’s a rude joke by Mother Nature if this plays out.

Stay tuned for updates from the Newschannel 9 Storm Team.